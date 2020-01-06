Eternity Tops 24-Hour Volume of $245.00 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Eternity has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $13,332.00 and $245.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Eternity

Eternity (ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,303,892 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

