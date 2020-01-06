Ether-1 (ETHO) Reaches One Day Volume of $19,127.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market cap of $217,260.00 and $19,127.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00361173 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013220 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003072 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014782 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,145,119 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

