EUNO Market Cap Tops $213,574.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $213,574.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005568 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,027,127 coins and its circulating supply is 30,532,421 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.