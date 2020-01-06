Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 121.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,487. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

