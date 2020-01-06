EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $110,320.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,582.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

