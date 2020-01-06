Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Sells $437,250.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.01 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.