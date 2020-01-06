Exfo (EXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.38 million.

TSE EXF opened at C$6.25 on Monday. Exfo has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $319.75 million and a P/E ratio of -138.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.28.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

