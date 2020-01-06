Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $62.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $77.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,383,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,521,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,281,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,735,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

