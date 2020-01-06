Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 92,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $14,757,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $10,577,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

