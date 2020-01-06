Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.64. 712,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

