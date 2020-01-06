Faceter Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $335,594.00 and $1,485.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.19 or 0.06014117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00028429 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

