Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Shares Up 25%

Far Resources Ltd (CNSX:FAT) shares shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 603,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 768% from the average session volume of 69,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Far Resources (CNSX:FAT)

Far Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Zoro Lithium project that comprise 16 claims with a total area of 3,603 hectares located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba; and Winston property, a gold and silver property located in New Mexico, the United States.

