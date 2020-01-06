Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Down 3.4%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), approximately 72,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

