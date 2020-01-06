Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) rose 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 31,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 573,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ferrellgas Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Ferrellgas Partners worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

