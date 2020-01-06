Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

FOE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ferro by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Ferro by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ferro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

