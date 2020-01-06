Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 3.00

News coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Financial Institutions’ analysis:

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.