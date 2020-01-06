First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDEF. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $625.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 223.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 46,104 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

