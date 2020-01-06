Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FISV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.37 on Friday. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

