FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLIR. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,628,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 318,801 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,096,000 after acquiring an additional 251,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3,060.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 225,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

