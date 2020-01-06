Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLDM. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

FLDM opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.