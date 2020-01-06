FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $298,308.00 and $3.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

