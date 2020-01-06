Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 1,431,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

