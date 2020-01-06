Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.02

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.02 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125.12 ($1.65), with a volume of 42549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.67).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 43.73 and a quick ratio of 43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.28 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.