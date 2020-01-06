Fortuna 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,408.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $253,329.00 and approximately $7,408.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, FCoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

