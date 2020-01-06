Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $54,142,000.00 in Stock

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 2,354,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $54,142,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vintage Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 937,500 shares of Franchise Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,493,750.00.

Shares of NYSE FRG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

