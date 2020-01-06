Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.56

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 7344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

