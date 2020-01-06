FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Electromed, Inc. Issued By Dougherty & Co (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Electromed in a report issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.34 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

ELMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $9.25 on Monday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electromed by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

