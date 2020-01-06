Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. 439,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,887. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

