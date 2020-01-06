GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.00

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 196.26 ($2.58), with a volume of 39072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.95. The firm has a market cap of $811.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 1.57 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.56. GCP Student Living’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider David Hunter acquired 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £18,841.30 ($24,784.66).

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

