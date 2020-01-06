GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.49 ($1.06) and last traded at A$1.49 ($1.06), approximately 231,847 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 635,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.48 ($1.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.07 million and a PE ratio of 386.25.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%.

GDI Property Group Company Profile (ASX:GDI)

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

