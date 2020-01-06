GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.00

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 17439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 1,316.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

