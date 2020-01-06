Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) versus Innovative Industrial Properties (OTCMKTS:IIPR) Critical Contrast

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus price target of $148.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Gecina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $14.79 million 64.19 $6.99 million $1.34 56.05 Gecina $735.71 million 17.98 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 51.10% 5.45% 3.70% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Gecina on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

