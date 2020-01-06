Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $503,650.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $101.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

