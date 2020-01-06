George Massaro Sells 760 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 258,855 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

