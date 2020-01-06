GET Protocol (GET) Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003997 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $26,964.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

