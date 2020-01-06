Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.41 on Friday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 119.50%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gevo stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Gevo worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.