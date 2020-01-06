Giant Market Capitalization Tops $101,857.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including $24.71, $10.42, $20.33 and $7.59. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $101,857.00 and approximately $6,664.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00450688 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003648 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000757 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,738,464 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,460 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

