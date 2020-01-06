Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.07 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,795,780 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

