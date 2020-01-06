Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.49 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

