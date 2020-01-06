GoChain (GO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.77 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. GoChain has a market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, Kucoin and Binance. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 72.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.01533303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,072,661,792 coins and its circulating supply is 880,272,111 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinall, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Kucoin, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

