Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Receives GBX 126 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 126 ($1.66).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOCO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

Shares of GOCO opened at GBX 102.70 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. Gocompare.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.45.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

