GoldCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $3,843.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00596527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010307 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000459 BTC.

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

