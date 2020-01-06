Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.05 ($86.10).

Shares of BMW opened at €72.33 ($84.10) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.33.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

