Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €6.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.70 ($6.63).

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 12 month high of €5.75 ($6.69).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

