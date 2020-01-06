GoNetwork Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene and BitForex. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $460,789.00 and approximately $170,213.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00054107 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00082955 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,540.13 or 0.99329071 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00057299 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co.

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

GoNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

