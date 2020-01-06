Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

