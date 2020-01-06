GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoPro's market share is being threatened by lower-cost alternatives from established industry players like Sony, Xiaomi, Garmin, HTC as well as new entrants, which has led to the increasing commoditization of action cameras. This commoditization hurts GoPro’s premium brand image, and weighs on prices. Moreover, the company reaps majority of its revenues from capture devices and, hence, faces a high product concentration risk. In order to maintain its dominant market share, it continues to spend a significant amount on R&D, which erodes margins. The company is also facing multiple operational obstacles, including product recalls, production delays and missed deadlines. However, GoPro intends to expand footprint in emerging markets such as India and remains focused on scaling its CRM efforts to increase customer base.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

GPRO stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $282,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 59.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

