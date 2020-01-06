GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $672.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 1,512,415 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 776,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.