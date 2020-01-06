GridCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $171.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

