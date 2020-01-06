Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st.

GES stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Guess? has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Guess? by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Guess? by 1,168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

